Nadra refuses to ban entry of unvaccinated people

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) declined on Tuesday to bar the entry of unvaccinated people into its offices.

Deputy commissioners of various districts wrote to the Nadra, requesting it to make a Covid-19 inoculation certificate mandatory for entry to its centres.

The Nadra wrote back to the deputy commissioners declining their request. It said over 200,000 people visit Nadra centres daily, adding even CNIC is required to get inoculated.

The National Database and Registration Authority called for exempting its offices from the Covid vaccination certificate condition.

On July 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had recommended that anyone who did not hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate should not be allowed to travel by air after Aug. 1.