19.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

NADRA refutes rumours about deadline on “Form B” issuance

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday clarified that no policy was changed in the issuance of “Form B” to the general public.

In a message, it said that no deadline was set for obtaining “Form B” but some elements spread wrong information on social media regarding the change of policy.

The clarification further said that some of the statements coming out on the internet from some quarters are contrary to the facts and are misleading the citizens.

NADRA also advised that being a responsible citizen, it requires avoiding to spread of such false news. It said that there has been no change in the policy of issuance of “Form B” by NADRA and no change is contemplated.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.