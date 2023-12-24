NADRA refutes rumours about deadline on “Form B” issuance

ISLAMABAD: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday clarified that no policy was changed in the issuance of “Form B” to the general public.

In a message, it said that no deadline was set for obtaining “Form B” but some elements spread wrong information on social media regarding the change of policy.

The clarification further said that some of the statements coming out on the internet from some quarters are contrary to the facts and are misleading the citizens.

NADRA also advised that being a responsible citizen, it requires avoiding to spread of such false news. It said that there has been no change in the policy of issuance of “Form B” by NADRA and no change is contemplated.