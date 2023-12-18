25.9 C
NADRA releases important message about B-form policy

TOP NEWS

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has refuted rumours of any change in the policy of issuance of the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as B-form.

Earlier, there were reports that a medical certificate was required for obtaining the B-form and the authority has set a December 31 deadline to acquire the B-form.

“Neither any sort of changes are under consideration about the issuance of B-form, nor there are any changes,” NADRA said in a clarification post on X (Twitter) on Monday.

The authority urged people to refrain from spreading fake news.

The CRC is a registration document used to register minors under the age of 18 years. According to NADRA, the CRC can be taken by providing documented proof of childbirth from the union council.

