NADRA shares important update for overseas Pakistanis 

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has notified overseas Pakistanis that its international offices and counters will remain closed during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to the announcement, offices and counters abroad will observe closure in line with the holiday schedule issued individually by the respective Pakistani embassies or consulates.

Despite the temporary closure, overseas Pakistanis can continue to renew or apply for identity documents—including NICOP and POC—through the Pak-ID mobile app from the comfort of their homes.

Citizens have been advised to check the specific holiday dates on the websites or social media pages of their respective Pakistani missions to ensure timely access to services.

On March 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved two official Eidul Fitr holidays, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

As per the notification, the Eidul Fitr holidays would be observed on March 20 and March 21 across government offices. The decision was formally approved by the prime minister before the Cabinet Division issued the official directive regarding the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The notification states that all government offices operating on both five-day and six-day work schedules would remain closed on Friday and Saturday in observance of the Eidul Fitr holidays.