NADRA shares new updates for CNIC renewal via Pak ID app

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has shared important updates for citizens willing to renew their CNICs online via Pak ID app.

The authority in a social media message advised the citizens to submit their CNIC renewal application instantly through the Pak ID mobile app and receive the updated card at their homes.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a warning to citizens regarding a fake website impersonating the authority.

In a message shared on social media, NADRA stated that idcardtracking.online is a fraudulent website. Citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis, have been advised not to engage with agents or third-party service providers for identity-related services.

NADRA asserted that, to avoid fraud, individuals should use only the official Pak-ID mobile application for identification services.

NADRA had submitted a complaint to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

The authority cautioned that overseas Pakistanis—particularly those residing in the United Kingdom—should remain vigilant.

According to the spokesperson, the website operating under the name “NADRA Card Centre” has no affiliation with NADRA and is involved in deceiving expatriates through fraudulent activities.