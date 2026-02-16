Step-by-Step guide for biometric verification for vehicle transfer

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has simplified the biometric verification of vehicles transfers in Punjab.

As per details, biometric verification for the purchase and sale of Punjab-registered vehicles is now available through the Pak‑ID Mobile App.

The initiative is part of another step taken by National Database and Registration Authority, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, to modernise and streamline public services.

Under the new facility, both the seller and the buyer can complete their biometric verification from home using the mobile application, before visiting the relevant office to finalise the vehicle transfer process.

Citizens are encouraged to watch the instructional video provided to understand the complete procedure and to make the transfer process faster, simpler and more convenient.

Visit the below video link for a step-by-step guidance for the online biometric verification via PakID app.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For further information, citizens can visit the official NADRA website or contact their helpline by dialing 1777.

Earlier, NADRA launched a pilot project aimed at improving public access to its services through selected e-Sahulat franchises.

Under the pilot project initiative, facilities for the reprinting of lost Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the renewal of expired CNICs will be available at designated e-Sahulat franchises.