NADRA simplifies fee payment process

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new digital payment method to make fee payments easier, faster, and more convenient for citizens.

In an effort to streamline the process and reduce waiting times, NADRA has now linked fee payments to mobile accounts and mobile wallets.

Citizens can now pay their NADRA fees simply by scanning the Raast QR code, eliminating the need for cash transactions.

In a recent social media post, NADRA stated: “Paying fees at NADRA offices is now easier than ever. Use the Raast QR code provided on your token slip to pay fees directly from your bank account or mobile wallet without any extra charges.”

Earlier, in another significant move to enhance convenience for citizens, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched an appointment booking feature for its service centers nationwide on Friday, available through the Pak ID mobile application.

According to a social media post from NADRA, this new system allows citizens to schedule appointments for services at any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) across the country. NADRA encourages citizens to arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time for efficient processing.

The introduction of the appointment system aims to streamline operations at NADRA Registration Centers by reducing wait times and improving crowd management. Now, citizens can easily book their appointments from the comfort of their homes using the Pak ID app.

This new feature is expected to significantly enhance the user experience at NADRA centers, where long queues and extended wait times have been a common issue.