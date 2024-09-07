web analytics
NADRA Smart ID Card September 2024 Fee Update

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Smart ID card is a crucial biometric identification card for all Pakistani nationals.

The identification card is a crucial document that simplifies access to services across banking, telecom, and government sectors.

The Smart ID Card plays an important role in ensuring accurate delivery of government subsidies and welfare benefits, reducing fraud, and promoting financial inclusion through bank account openings and tax-related processes.

Citizens are required to renew their Smart ID Cards before or soon after expiry to continue accessing different services.

NADRA manages the issuance and renewal of these cards, which are necessary for tasks like purchasing property, opening bank accounts, investing, and securing employment.

As of September 2024, the updated fee structure for Smart ID Cards is listed below:

  • Normal: Rs750 (10-year validity)
  • Urgent: Rs1,500 (10-year validity)
  • Executive: Rs2,500 (10-year validity)

Processing times for each service starts once the application is approved, however the delivery charges are not included in these fees.

