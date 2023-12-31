24.9 C
NADRA smart ID card renewal updated fee update – Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD: The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated the fee for the renewal of smart ID cards, ARY News reported. 

The NADRA smart card is a national identity card with the addition of a chip on the card which helps log information. It also secures your identity and other important records with an additional layer of biometric verification

Here is the list of the fees for NADRA smart ID cards and others.

Categories/Type Service
Normal Urgent Executive
New Smart NIC PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Modification PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Duplicate PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Renewal PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
CNIC Cancellation (Due to death) PKR 50
CRC New/Duplicate/Modification PKR 50 PKR 500
FRC PKR 1000 PKR 1000

 

Earlier, the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) launched the ‘Pak ID Mobile App’, bringing Identity services to the mobile screens of the citizens.

Citizens can now process applications for their identity cards and documents by using the app. After completing the process through the app, the applicant could get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep, according to a press release on Thursday.

Read more: NADRA initiates ‘Pak ID Mobile App’ identity services

With the ‘Pak ID mobile app’, citizens can now apply for CNIC, and Family Registration Certificates without visiting NADRA offices, avoiding long queues and waiting times.

The NADRA chairman said the latest version of the App has a built-in document recognition system and contactless biometric verification which allow users to enjoy a wholesome experience through a complete range of ID issuance services including uploading and submitting documents, capturing photographs and fingerprints, and adding digital signatures using the smartphones.

