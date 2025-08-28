NADRA succession certificate: Major facility announced for seekers

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the expansion of the facility for obtaining Succession Certificates.

“The facility for obtaining a Succession Certificate is now available at all NADRA centers nationwide,” the regulatory authority said in a post on its official social media account.

It added that citizens can now visit any NADRA center across the country to submit their application with ease.

Previously limited to selected centers, this service has now been expanded nationwide, allowing citizens to submit their applications for succession certificates at any NADRA office without restriction.

For more information, citizens can visit NADRA’s official website or contact their nearest center.

These units are available across Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan—regardless of where the inherited property is located.

The biometric verification process has also been upgraded for greater convenience. Legal heirs can now verify their identity at the nearest NADRA center or remotely via the Pak ID Mobile App.

Previously, applicants were required to apply for a certificate in the province where the inherited property was located. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces.

While NADRA had introduced biometric verification through the mobile app earlier, application submission still had to be done in the relevant province—posing difficulties for heirs living elsewhere.

With the latest update, this restriction has been removed, allowing citizens to initiate and complete the entire process from any part of the country.

A NADRA spokesperson confirmed that official notifications have been issued to all centers equipped with SFUs, enabling citizens to access the service at their convenience.