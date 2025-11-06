NADRA Team to visit Saudi Arabia's province of Dhahran on Nov 7-8 to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

RIYADH: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), continuing its efforts to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, has announced to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province of Dhahran to avail its services, ARY News reported.

In a social media post, NADRA has informed Pakistanis living in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia, Dhahran, that the NADRA Mobile Registration Team, along with the Pakistani Embassy team, will visit the location on November 7 and 8 (Friday and Saturday).

The NADRA mobile team will be available at Tamimi New Camp in the Eastern province of Dhahran from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM according to Saudi Arabia timings.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in Dhahran and nearby areas can avail the services of NADRA, which include the issuance of new Identity Cards, change or renewal, and all other related services.

In another development, a special software developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has identified more than 250,000 fake Pakistani Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued to individuals, most of whom are Afghan nationals, ARY News reported.

The software was designed to detect suspicious or fraudulent identity cards, revealing that many Afghan nationals allegedly obtained fake CNICs through agents by paying money. They were reportedly added to the family trees of Pakistani citizens before being issued official identity cards.

Authorities have begun blocking the fake CNICs, and individuals whose cards have been blocked have been instructed to visit NADRA offices for verification.

NADRA officials said those affected must submit family tree verification documents to confirm their identity. Once the verification process is complete, legitimate CNICs will be reactivated.

CNIC Process Made Easier with Online Facility

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it easier for citizens to acquire National Identity Cards (CNIC), allowing citizens to avoid repeated visits to its offices.

According to details, NADRA has rolled out an advanced and easy procedure to facilitate citizens in obtaining a CNIC.

Applicants can now apply for their CNIC from the comfort of their homes through the Pak ID website or mobile application. Once processed, the ID card will be delivered directly to their doorstep via courier service.

According to the officials, the new service aims to save citizens valuable time and spare them the hassle of waiting in long queues at centres.

For further information or to submit an online application, citizens can visit www.nadra.gov.pk or contact NADRA’s helpline at 1777.

NADRA to Issue First CNIC Free Within 15 Days

The Government of Pakistan has announced a major relief for citizens — they can now obtain their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) free of cost within 15 days, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) stated.

According to NADRA’s official Facebook page, citizens aged 18 and above who have not yet received a CNIC can visit any NADRA centre to apply and collect their first ID card without any fee.

By law, individuals become eligible for an ID card and voting rights upon turning 18.

Meanwhile, NADRA has also updated its CNIC renewal fee structure. The authority will now charge Rs 400 (normal), Rs 1,150 (urgent), and Rs 2,150 (executive) for CNIC renewal during the month of October.