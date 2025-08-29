NADRA temporarily shuts centers in flood-hit Punjab districts

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the temporary closure of several service centers across Punjab due to heavy rains and flooding that have severely disrupted daily life in the province.

According to NADRA, the step has been taken to ensure the safety of citizens and staff amid the ongoing weather emergency.

As per NADRA’s advisory, Vanike Tarar, Hafizabad, Jalalpur Bhattian, Hafizabad, 18 Hazari, Jhang, Ahmad Nagar, Chiniot, Midh Ranjha, Sargodha, Kari Sharif, Gujrat, Kotli Loharan, Sialkot

Syedpur, Sialkot, Khidmat Markaz, Sialkot and Depalpur, Okara will remain close until further notice.

NADRA further informed that citizens from the affected areas may visit nearby operational centers for their service needs.

To facilitate the additional load, mobile registration vans have also been deployed in adjoining districts.

Good news for overseas Pakistanis

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is bringing its Mobile Registration Drive to the United Kingdom, bringing convenient services to overseas Pakistanis in Blackburn (Manchester) and Sheffield (Bradford) on August 30, 2025.

This initiative is part of NADRA’s broader outreach to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with necessary identification services, such as renewal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs).

The mobile drives, as scheduled, will be parked at two different locations, including Blackburn (Manchester) from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM at https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jd9RaSSo9Ggukswy7?g_st=aw and Sheffield (Bradford) from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM at https://maps.app.goo.gl/wVUDd4NEn8Nzj5JW8

NADRA requests that overseas Pakistani residents bring their old CNICs or B-Forms to expedite processing.