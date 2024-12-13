DG NADRA dismissed over fake degree

RAWALPINDI: The Director General (DG) of NADRA, Zulfiqar Ahmed, has been dismissed from his position after being found guilty of possessing a fake MBA degree, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the president of the American university that allegedly issued the degree did not exist. Additionally, discrepancies were found in his BBA degree, as the name of the college was different at the time the degree was issued.

At NADRA’s request, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted an inquiry into the matter.

However, Zulfiqar Ahmed failed to provide a satisfactory response to a show-cause notice issued by NADRA, leading to his termination.

Earlier, NADRA announced that it is set to revolutionize the ID card application process in Karachi by installing automated self-service machines at high-traffic locations across the city.

These include NADRA mega centers, railway stations, airports, shopping malls, educational institutions, and government offices, making it easier for citizens to access essential identity card services.

Following the success of a trial in Islamabad, NADRA is rolling out these innovative kiosks to tackle the persistent issue of long queues at its centers. The machines will streamline the process for renewing ID cards, obtaining lost ones, and applying for Child Registration Certificates (Form B).

Citizens can use the kiosks to input their basic information, complete biometric verification, and take photographs. They will also have the option to choose between urgent or normal processing. Upon completion, the machine will generate a QR code, which can be used to pay fees via JazzCash, Easypaisa, or credit and debit cards.

According to NADRA Assistant Director Ammar Haider, the service will first launch at NADRA mega centers in Karachi and then expand to other public locations. The goal is to make the process faster and more accessible for the city’s residents.

The entire process is automated, ensuring efficiency and convenience. ID cards will be delivered within 15 to 30 days after completing the application. This new system is expected to save time and reduce the hassle often associated with visiting NADRA offices.

By strategically placing these machines in high-footfall areas, NADRA aims to bring its services closer to citizens, making identity card applications a seamless and hassle-free experience for Karachiites.