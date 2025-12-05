NADRA to establish sixth mega centre in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of a sixth mega centre in Karachi’s Malir district, to reduce the load on existing facilities and enhance service delivery.

An MoU was signed between NADRA and the Model Colony Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) for setting up a new registration centre on a half-acre site in Model Colony.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Model Town Chairman Zafar Ahmed Khan said the land has been allocated for the project and the mega centre is expected to become operational within eight months. The facility will offer key services, including CNIC issuance, B-Form processing, arms licences, and other essential documentation.

NADRA Regional Head Office Director General Aamir Ali Khan termed the development an important step toward improving civic amenities.

He said the new facility will be Nadra’s sixth major centre in Karachi and is expected to be fully functional within a year.

He added that while technology and artificial intelligence have transformed service delivery, they have also increased cybercrime risks. He affirmed that NADRA has robust security systems and modern safeguards in place to protect its data against potential threats and breaches.