NADRA to evolve biometric system for sale, transfer of properties

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will evolve a biometric system for the hassle-free sale and transfer of properties, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 

The agreement was signed between National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad here today.

Addressing the ceremony NADRA chairman Tariq Malik said that yearly about 20,000 transactions of sale and transfer of properties are done. The introduction of a biometric transfer system will help the masses a great deal and save their time.

Malik further said that the digital system will reduce the attempt of forgeries and threats during the transfer of properties.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a revolutionary facility for the banking system by allowing people to connect with contactless biometric verification.

The authority made it easy for people to verify government documents including vehicle particulars through a biometric system made available to their smartphones.

