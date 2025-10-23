NADRA to Launch Karachi's Biggest Mega Centre in Gulberg Town

KARACHI: The National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing Karachi’s biggest Mega Centre in the city’s Gulberg Town.

NADRA officials and Gulberg Town Chairman Nusrat Ullah signed the MoU.

The Mega Centre will operate six days a week, providing 24-hour services.

Separate counters will be available for passport and Thalassemia tests, and separate counters will also provide services for arms licenses and elderly citizens.

The NADRA Zonal Office for District Central will also be established in this Mega Centre.

The city’s biggest Mega Centre will serve residents of F.B. Area and Liaquatabad.

Besides this, people from District Central localities like Ayesha Manzil, Sakhi Hassan, North Nazimabad, and New Karachi would also benefit from this centre.

Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah stated that the centre will also serve some areas of District East, mainly Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.