NADRA to provide another facility to citizens

Sialkot: The prime institution for Pakistani citizens national identity, National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA), has kicked off modern one-window operation in union councils (UCs)of tehsil Pasroor, District Sialkot, Mandi Faizabad and District Nankana.

Through its social media announcement, the NADRA informed that the citizens of the respective UCs and countryside now can take benefit of issuance of identification documents and all the services of renewal in their nearby UCs.

The people can get their computerised Identity cards, ‘B’ form, family registration certificates, change in marital status and can avail other prime services of the NADRA.

The NADRA centers are opened five days a week from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The citizens can approach the NADRA through their mobile phones on 1777,while the NADRA can be contacted on its landline number +92-51-111-786100 as well.

Earlier, The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a key update to its Pak-ID mobile application, introducing different user-friendly features to simplify identity registration processes.

The new features are aimed at providing ease to the people, especially for parents of young children.

According to NADRA, the recent update in the Pak-ID app now allows parents to upload photographs directly from their mobile gallery while applying for the Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or identity card for children under the age of three.

This addition in the Pak-ID mobile application eliminates the requirement of visiting NADRA offices in person and waiting in long queues.

The user-centric feature has several upgrades, including the photo uploading flexibility, by which users can print their submitted photographs on official identity documents, family record updates, which help citizens update records of unregistered family members directly through the app, free Biometric access, which supports application submission without fingerprint or facial verification, improving accessibility for users with limited biometric access, and improved Urdu interface, that enhances Urdu language support and ensures clearer instructions and better navigation for native speakers.

NADRA is bringing enhancements as part of its plan to advance services under the Pak Identity program.

This includes features like tracking IDs in real time, booking appointments at NADRA centres, and paying fees online using services like Easypaisa, JazzCash, and e-Sahulat.

NADRA is encouraging everyone to download or update the Pak-ID app, which can be used on both Android and iOS devices, to enjoy these new features completely.