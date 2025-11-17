NADRA urges parents to update their children's B-Forms

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has advised parents to update B-Forms of their children.

In an update, NADRA urged parents to promptly apply for the issuance of a new B-Form to avoid any inconvenience during school admission if their children turned three.

Once a child reaches the age of three, the previously issued B-Form expires, and a photo B-Form is required for further official records, the NADRA said in its advisory for the parents.

To obtain the new B-Form, you may either visit the NADRA office along with the child, or apply conveniently from home through the Pak ID mobile application.

NADRA announces long-awaited facility for citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out another new digital facility for citizens.

Citizens can now allow to complete biometric verification for the sale and purchase of Islamabad-registered vehicles through the Pak ID mobile application.

The move shifts the process from physical verification to online verification. Earlier, citizen had to visit the NADRA office and wait in the queue for their turn for hours.

The new system allows citizens to complete biometric checks from home before proceeding with the remaining transfer formalities at the relevant government office.

NADRA urges citizens to collect their CNICs on time

The National Database and Registration Authority has advised citizens to collect their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) promptly after issuance.

According to NADRA, identity cards that remain uncollected are disposed of after three months in accordance with policy. Applicants must then submit a new application and pay the prescribed fee to have the card reissued.

Citizens are therefore urged to collect their CNICs from the NADRA office as soon as the processing period is completed to avoid inconvenience.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority urged all citizens to cancel Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of deceased family members.