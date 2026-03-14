NADRA warns citizens about identity theft through fake websites

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a warning to citizens about fraudulent websites impersonating official NADRA services in an attempt to steal personal information.

In a statement, NADRA advised the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of websites before submitting personal or sensitive information.

The authority clarified that the Government of Pakistan’s online visa service is available only through the official portal and that visa applications for Pakistan can only be submitted at the official website: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk

The National Database and Registration Authority emphasized that it has no collaboration with any other websites offering visa services. It warned that the government will not take responsibility for any misuse of personal data or financial losses resulting from payments made on unauthorized websites.

According to the National Cyber Emergency Response Team Pakistan (National CERT), authorities identified and successfully took down nine malicious domains between February and March that were impersonating NADRA services.

These fraudulent websites were designed to mislead citizens and potentially collect sensitive personal information through deceptive methods.

The domains identified include:

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻𝘀

Authorities have urged citizens to follow these precautions:

Always verify the authenticity of websites before entering personal information.

Use only official government domains for the National Database and Registration Authority services.

The official website is https://www.nadra.gov.pk/

The official visa portal is https://visa.nadra.gov.pk/

Avoid clicking on suspicious links received via email, SMS, or social media.

National CERT said it will continue monitoring and responding to malicious cyber activities to protect citizens and strengthen Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Earlier, NADRA also issued a public awareness alert after identifying another fake website impersonating its visa portal.

The fraudulent website, visa.nadragov.online, is not affiliated with NADRA and may be used to collect personal information or payments from unsuspecting users.

Citizens have been advised not to access the website or provide any information on it.

NADRA urged users to ensure that all its services are accessed only through official government websites ending with “.gov.pk.”