NADRA warns citizens against fake website

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a warning to citizens regarding a fake website impersonating the authority.

In a message shared on social media, NADRA stated that idcardtracking.online is a fraudulent website. Citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis, have been advised not to engage with agents or third-party service providers for identity-related services.

NADRA asserted that, to avoid fraud, individuals should use only the official Pak-ID mobile application for identification services.

NADRA had submitted a complaint to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

The authority cautioned that overseas Pakistanis—particularly those residing in the United Kingdom—should remain vigilant.

According to the spokesperson, the website operating under the name “NADRA Card Centre” has no affiliation with NADRA and is involved in deceiving expatriates through fraudulent activities.

NADRA has also declared any service offering ID cards, NICOP processing, or employment opportunities under its name as fake. The spokesperson warned that any personal information, documents, or payments shared through such platforms may be misused.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority advised parents to update B-Forms of their children.

In an update, NADRA urged parents to promptly apply for the issuance of a new B-Form to avoid any inconvenience during school admission if their children turned three.

Once a child reaches the age of three, the previously issued B-Form expires, and a photo B-Form is required for further official records, the National Database and Registration Authority said in its advisory for the parents.

To obtain the new B-Form, you may either visit the National Database and Registration Authority office along with the child, or apply conveniently from home through the Pak ID mobile application.