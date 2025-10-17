NADRA: Why Updating marital status matters?

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has advised citizens to update their marital status with NADRA following obtaining a computerised marriage certificate from the Union Council.

NADRA officials suggest that the update ensures accurate family records within the national database and helps prevent administrative complications in the future.

Updating Marital Status Allows

Smooth processing of children’s B-Forms and Identity Cards (CNIC).

Issuance of passports according to the marital status.

Can smoothly get Family Registration Certificates and Succession Certificates.

Citizens are advised to update their status by visiting a NADRA registration centre or through the Pak ID mobile application.

National Database and Registration Authority is a Pakistani government organization responsible for issuing national identity documents and maintaining citizen records.

Its services include the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), Smart National Identity Card (SNIC), Child Registration Certificate (CRC), Family Registration Certificate (FRC), Pakistan Origin Card (POC), and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). NADRA also offers document verification and authentication services.

To enhance service delivery, NADRA has introduced digital services through its Pak ID mobile application. Citizens can apply for CNIC, NICOP, or POC online, complete biometric verification, upload documents, track application status, and renew CNIC online.

The app also features a “Proof of Life” service for pensioners. Additionally, NADRA has launched self-service kiosks and plans to increase registration counters in major cities.

These initiatives aim to improve accessibility and convenience for citizens. By leveraging technology, NADRA is working to streamline its services and make it easier for people to access essential documents and verification services.

The organization’s efforts are focused on providing efficient and user-friendly services to the public.

Yesterday, NADRA has abolished the cancellation fee for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) in case of death, to ensure the timely registration of deaths.

According to the details, NADRA has rolled out this facility for overseas Pakistanis in line with the directives of the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

According to NADRA, any immediate family member of the deceased, parents, siblings (Alpha family), or spouse and children (Beta family) can cancel the NICOP free of charge following the registration of the death with the relevant Union Council or Pakistani embassy.

The process can be completed either through the Pak-ID mobile app or by visiting the nearest NADRA centre. NADRA has also removed the condition to submit the deceased’s NICOP card for cancellation.