NADRA introduces new automated system for birth, death registration

ISLAMABAD: In a major move towards digital governance and citizen facilitation, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new automated system that makes the process of birth and death registration faster, more efficient, and transparent.

The system was developed in collaboration with provincial governments.

According to an official statement, the initiative follows the directives of the Federal Minister for Interior and is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve registration services and eliminate inefficiencies in the system.

These reforms are being implemented under the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, which was approved by the Prime Minister on January 1, 2025. The framework aims to create a unified, technology-driven system for the timely recording of vital events across Pakistan.

As part of a pilot project, NADRA has successfully installed advanced digital registration systems in over 50 hospitals and health centers nationwide. Key healthcare facilities included in this initiative are PIMS, CDA, and FG hospitals in Islamabad, Lady Aitchison Hospital in Lahore, and several hospitals in Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Sindh.

The new system connects hospitals and health centers directly with NADRA, allowing for real-time reporting of births and deaths. Once an event is recorded, NADRA sends a notification via mobile app or SMS to parents or heirs, guiding them to complete the official registration at their local Union Council.

The automated process has already yielded positive results. To date, NADRA has received 4,000 birth and 407 death notifications through the new system.

Citizens can register these vital events conveniently either through the NADRA mobile app or by visiting their nearest Union Council. Initially launched in three districts of Punjab, the facility will soon be expanded to the entire province. Work is also underway to extend the system to other public and private hospitals and health centers across Pakistan.

Officials added that once the provincial governments finalize their preparations, direct registration services at Union Councils will also become operational, ensuring complete integration between health institutions, NADRA, and local government departments.

The new initiative represents a major stride toward digital transformation, promising to reduce delays, prevent data manipulation, and strengthen Pakistan’s national identity and population record system.