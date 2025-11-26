NADRA's Pak-ID app to issue UC's life event certificates in Punjab

LAHORE: People in Punjab can register important life events in their respective Union Councils and obtain all related certificates from the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Pak-ID mobile app from the comfort of their homes, ARY News reported.

NADRA and the Department of Local Government Punjab have signed an agreement under which citizens’ important life events can be registered at their Union Councils, and certificates can also be obtained through NADRA’s mobile app, Pak-ID.

Secretary Local Government Punjab, Mian Shakeel Ahmed, and Director General (DG) NADRA Lahore region, Ms. Fizza Shahid, signed the agreement.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced revised operating hours for its centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the winter season of 2025.

The new timings have come into effect starting today, November 19, according to NADRA officials.

According to the schedule issued by the NADRA, the regional head office and zonal offices that work five days a week, will remain open from 8.30 in the morning till 4.30pm.

There will be a single shift for NADRA registration centres that work for five days a week. The timings will be 9am to 5pm.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority advised parents to update B-Forms of their children.

In an update, NADRA urged parents to promptly apply for the issuance of a new B-Form to avoid any inconvenience during school admission if their children turned three.

Once a child reaches the age of three, the previously issued B-Form expires, and a photo B-Form is required for further official records, the National Database and Registration Authority said in its advisory for the parents.

To obtain the new B-Form, you may either visit the National Database and Registration Authority office along with the child, or apply conveniently from home through the Pak ID mobile application.