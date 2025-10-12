Naeem urges Afghanistan not allow its land to be used against Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman on Sunday in his message to Afghan Taliban said that India can’t be a well wisher of you adding don’t believe on India as it can’t be a friend of Muslims, ARY news reported.

Addressing a Gaza March in Peshawar’s Kabotar Chowk at Ring road today, the JI Chief said that Afghanistan soil is being used against Pakistan.

He urged the Afghan Taliban, India can’t be your benevolent stressing them not to believe India either.

He suggested Pakistan and Afghanistan to adopt a joint strategy against the terrorism while emphasized Afghanistan not to sell its independence and sovereignty.

He stressed the Afghan government it should behave responsibly adding that if any bad time were gripped Afghanistan then India would not support it instead it would celebrate.

He urged the Afghan government it should not allow its land to be used against Pakistan while he said that his party all prepared to play its role settling the matters between the two brotherly neighboring Islamic countries.

The JI Chief said that we are a ideological nation while the JI organized the people in whole of Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said that the JI is the only solution for bring a revolution in the country.

He said that we would start our struggle for changing the system of the country from Minar-e-Pakistan.

On the education system in Pakistan, the JI Chief said that the education is being divided among classes.

Earlier, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has disclosed the reasons behind his decision to part ways with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), clarifying that it was not driven by resentment, jealousy, or any grudge against the party.

Speaking on ARY News program Eleventh Hour, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan stated that his resignation from Jamaat-e-Islami was purely based on his desire to work more freely on humanitarian issues, including human rights advocacy and efforts for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

He revealed that he tendered his resignation on September 19 — the day he departed from Sicily for Gaza — at a time when he believed there was little chance of returning alive. “I had written my will and settled all affairs in Pakistan before leaving, and that’s when I submitted my resignation,” he said.