Naeem urges Karachi citizens, stakeholders to participate in JI protest sit-in on Feb 14

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded a “mega city government” for Karachi, with complete authority to manage its affairs, ARY News reported.

Addressing a roundtable conference in Karachi titled “Badhali se Bahali Tak” (From Misery to Restoration), Hafiz Naeem urged citizens and stakeholders to participate in the party’s protest sit-in on February 14 outside the Sindh Assembly.

The JI Chief said that while 85,000 buildings were constructed in the city over the last five years, the Sindh government failed to spend Rs 3,360 billion in infrastructure and development funds on Karachi.

He argued that Karachi’s crisis is a matter of bad governance and political interference rather than simple administration, alleging that “feudal lords” have occupied the city’s resources and taxes.

“The miseries of Karachi’s people will not be resolved without ending the collusion of feudal lords,” he stated.

Lambasting the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he warned that even if both parties rule for another 17 years, Karachi’s problems will persist.

He further alleged that Karachi’s mandate was “stolen” in the elections two and a half years ago, adding that this “occupation of the mandate” is fueling public disappointment. He said the situation would have been different had a JI Mayor been in power, highlighting development in nine towns where JI chairmen have restored schools, constructed parks, and repaired roads despite limited powers.

Hafiz Naeem also sought an explanation from the rulers on why 36 different institutions were formed to manage Karachi, leading to overlap and inefficiency.

He noted that the 2001 Local Body Law was superior and reiterated his demand for a fully empowered city government.