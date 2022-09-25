Naeema Butt shares a BTS reel from the sets of ‘Fraud’

The latest BTS reel video of showbiz starlet Naeema Butt from the sets of ‘Fraud’ is viral on social media sites.

The actor posted a new reel on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, which sees the celebrity, with the co-star Ahsan Khan, shooting a dinner date sequence which was glimpsed in the promo of next week’s episode 22.

The viral selfie video began with a close-up of Naeema Butt and later sees Khan as she panned the camera toward him. The popular Hollywood track ‘Love me like you do’ from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ played in the background of the clip.

“How you liking #Shaji #Tooba’s story in drama serial #Fraud?” Butt asked in the caption of the video.

The social users reacted to the post with a number of hearts and lauding comments for both the celebrities as well as the superhit drama. Have a look at some of the comments from Instagrammers. Super cute😍🙌

Why so beautiful 🔥?

Legend

About the serial, 'Fraud' is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man in the name of marriage. Butt plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar) – in the play, while Khan essays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the conman and love interest of Tooba. Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others. Also read: Saba Qamar names real-life 'Fraud' 'Fraud' – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

