Naeema Butt lip-syncs Jaun Elia’s poetry in latest video

Actor Naeema Butt has proved herself one of the most promising actors thanks to her performance in the superhit ARY Digital ‘Fraud‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The celebrity shared a video in which she lip-synced the poetic verse of Jaun Elia “aap bohat shareef hein! Ap ne kiya nahi kiya. John kahin pass hein aj kal 🥲”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

Her lip-syncing video was a hit.

The ‘Fraud‘ star is a social media darling. She takes to Instagram to post pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Related – ‘You broke my heart…’: Naeema Butt’s post goes viral

Here are some of the visuals which went hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

On the acting front, Naeema Butt was seen in ‘Fraud‘. The main plot was about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher Nisar (Mehmood Asloom) and the wife of Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Ahsan Khan), a fraudster who tricks her into marrying him.

When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of conman, all hell breaks loose. Once she is deceived, her life seems to be crippling in misery but it went on.

Naeema Butt’s character was that of Shan’s (Mikaal Zulfiqar) sister, who falls in love with male antagonist Tabraiz.

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast included Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud‘ was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Saqib Khan.

Comments