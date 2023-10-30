Naegleria claims another life as tally rises to 10

According to the Sindh health department, 10 people have lost their lives so far due to Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.

On October 23, Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, claimed the life of another patient in Karachi.

According to the health department, 45-year-old Adnan, a resident of New Karachi in the port city died due to Naegleria.

It is pertinent to mention here that the then Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning the nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.