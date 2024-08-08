Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today

South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to exchange rings on Thursday afternoon.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, actor Naga Chaitanya, 37, son of Telugu cinema legend Nagarjuna, is all set to get engaged to longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, today, August 8.

Confirming the reports of their engagement, a source close to Chaitanya, exclusively told an Indian publication, “Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting engaged on Thursday around noon.”

“The ceremony will be a very private and intimate one and will take place at Nagarjuna’s home in the evening,” disclosed the source, adding that the veteran is likely to break the news first on social media with pictures of the ceremony.

Notably, Nagarjuna and his family, including his second wife Amala Akkineni and younger son Akhil, reside in a posh 4000 sq ft. estate, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, and is also one of the landmarks in Telangana’s capital, like Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Mumbai.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot later this year.

It is pertinent to note here that Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 till their separation in 2021. He started dating the ‘Made In Heaven’ actor in the following year.