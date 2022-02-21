Nail hammering incident: KP announces free treatment for woman

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday announced free treatment for the woman who reportedly had a nail hammered into her head on a “fake” peer‘s directions in order to give birth to a male child, and her husband.

Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said the woman will be provided free treatment for her mental illnesses. She will also be given free medical advise and psycho social support.

Earlier, SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said the woman, an Afghan national, was brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Feb 4 with a nail hammered into her head.

“I talked to the woman and her husband. The woman has mental issues,” the police officer said. He revealed that she already has two sons and a daughter, dispelling the impression that she was yearning for a baby boy.

The woman’s husband said her wife is suffering from mental illness, claiming that Jinn (ghosts) hammered the nail into her skull.

According to a neurosurgeon at the hospital, the woman was pregnant and had a severe head injury when she was brought to the health facility. A nail was successfully removed from the patient’s head during a surgery.

