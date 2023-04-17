Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Nepal’s Annapurna

ISLAMABAD: Mountaineer Naila Kiani on Monday became the first Pakistani woman to summit 8,091-metre-tall Annapurna mountain – the 10th highest peak in the world located in Nepal, ARY News reported.

She was accompanied by her compatriot Shehroze Kashif — who claimed the title of being the youngest Pakistani to make the Annapurna summit — and Nepalese sherpas.

Congratulations to Naila Kiani, the FIRST Pakistani woman on the summit of Annapurna I (8091 m). Kiani achieved this feat earlier this morning 17.04.2023 NPT, according to the expedition organizer Seven Summit Treks. Photo showing Naila Kiani on the summit of Mt K2 (8611 m),… pic.twitter.com/2zUtU9rMnM — Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 17, 2023

“Shehroze and Naila and other members of the Seven Summit Treks team have successfully ascended Annapurna this morning between 6:30 to 7:30 am,” saud Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Naila Kiani has become the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna. She is also now the first Pakistani woman climber to summit four peaks above 8,000-metre.

She has also ascended Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021 and climbed Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) and the world’s second-highest peak K2 in July 2022.

Earlier on Saturday, Sajid Ali Sadpara successfully ascended Annapurna without oxygen. “That is his fourth 8,000’er summit, all of them climbed without oxygen,” Haidri said.

“It is heartening to see Pakistani climbers setting new records in mountaineering,” he added.

According to Haidri, the three Pakistani climbers were initially together at the base camp. However, Naila and Shehroze, who were climbing with supplemental oxygen, chose a different schedule to attempt the peak.

‘Broad Boy’

Shehroze Kashif has now become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8000 meters.

Born on March 11, 2002, Shehroze made history by becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on July 27, 2021. He also became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest on May 11, 2021.

After the successful summit of Mount Everest, the Sports Board of Punjab made him the youth ambassador of Punjab. He summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, after which he was called ‘The Broad Boy’.

He started climbing mountains at the age of 11 with Makra Peak being the first one, followed by Musa ka Musalla and Chembra Peak at 12, Mingli Sar in Shimshal at 13, Khurdopin Pass at 15, and Khosar Gang in alpine style at 18 years of age.

Shehroze currently holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest to climb K2 and the youngest to climb Broad Peak.

On May 5, 2022, he became the youngest in the world and the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Kangchenjunga – the third-highest peak in the world. On May 16, 2022, he summited the world’s fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse (8,516m), in Nepal.

On November 1, 2022, Shehroze was recognized by Guinness World Records for the year 2023 for summiting Mount Everest and K2. In July 2022, Shehroze and Fazal Ali went missing between Camp 4 and Camp 3, after successfully summiting Nanga Parbat. However, the duo was discovered shortly after.

Comments