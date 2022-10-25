Naimal Khawar Abbasi shares new picture on Instagram

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared a picture of her holding a gajra is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral picture on social media application Instagram showed Naimal Khawar Abbasi, wife of ‘Pyaray Afzal‘ star Hamza Ali Abbasi smiling while sitting in a car and holding the flower garland in her right hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

In the caption, the celebrity calls gajras as a woman’s best friend. The click got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

“You are the flower itself ❣️❣️❣️”

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Her eyes”

“Awesome 😍😍😍”

“Gorgeous❤️❤️“

Related – ‘Sweet September’: Naimal Khawar Abbasi shares latest video

Her Instagram profile has over two million followers. Her fans remain updated with her, her family and her projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

She got married to Hamza Ali Abbasi in August 2019 with their simple wedding ceremony that became the biggest highlight of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

#HamzaWedsNaimal became the top trend on their wedding day while social media was flooded with images from the ceremony.

The celebrity couple, last year, was blessed with a baby boy a year later.

Comments