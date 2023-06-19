Hamza Ali Abbasi comes out in support of wife Naimal Khawar

After her sister Fiza, former actor Naimal Khawar gets support from actor-husband Hamza Ali Abbasi amid trolling.

The star wife is currently under fire for allegedly going under the knife, in order to alter her facial features. Under her recent reels and picture galleries from a mountainous getaway with her mother and sister, thousands of hawk-eyed keyboard warriors brutally roasted Khawar, pointing out the differences in her nose and cheeks.

Some even went ahead calling her a case of ‘surgeries gone wrong’. However, the doting husband, Abbasi is by her side amidst this bashing at the hands of social users.

Going beyond words with his love, the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ heartthrob dropped a mushy comment on his wife’s latest reel, featuring a bunch of love emojis.

Previously, her younger sister Fiza Khawar also came to Naimal’s rescue, calling out trolls for their unkind words. She wrote, “The number of toxic & hateful comments made here by other women is SICKENING. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible.”

“All of you need to introspect what’s made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practice some kindness, it will do good to all your souls,” she urged on the social media post.

Moreover, a number of her followers, as well as the showbiz fraternity, also hyped the celebrity with their kind words.

For the unversed, Naimal Khawar tied the knot with Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

