Naimal Khawar has fans in awe with adorable picture

Former actor Naimal Khawar dropped her latest picture with son Muhammad Mustafa on Instagram and it has gone viral.

On Wednesday evening, Naimal Khawar Abbasi, wife of ‘Pyaray Afzal’ fame Hamza Ali Abbasi, took to the photo and video sharing application to post a recent click of herself with son Mustafa.

The picture which had a single-word caption with a white heart emoji got thousands of likes from Instagram users. It sees the mother-son duo twinning in blue-hued denim outfits. A number of netizens dropped complimenting comments for both ‘mama’ and ‘gogo’.

One of the followers also believed the toddler looks like ‘Little Hamza’. Later, a story was shared as well by the celeb putting Mustafa’s adorable cheeks on display, “Them cheeks!!” read the text on it.

Though Naimal had quite a brief acting stint, the celeb wife is immensely popular and enjoys a huge fan following from millions of Instagrammers, and often feasts the fans with heart-melting glimpses of little Mustafa.

Earlier this week, the doting mother shared a sunkissed two-picture gallery of the two, captioned with “Gogo aka Tamatarrrr🍅” (Gogo aka tomato), probably referring to his bright red t-shirt.

