Money laundering inquiry emerges against Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf

ISLAMABAD: The Special Central Court on Wednesday issued a written order cancelling the bail of Najaf Hameed, brother of former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Faiz Hameed, in a fraud case.

According to the court order, Najaf Hameed, a former Halqa Patwari of Mouza Pind Parian, Islamabad, allegedly issued fake and bogus land registry documents in 2009 and 2010 in collusion with other officials, causing loss to the lawful rights of the actual landowner.

The court observed that the accused was a public servant who apparently misused his official position by entering fraudulent land mutations using records that were in his exclusive custody, allegedly for personal gain.

The written order further revealed that an inquiry under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 — Inquiry No. 16/26 — is also pending against Najaf Hameed on allegations of money laundering. The court noted that the accused could misuse the concession of bail and abscond if released.

The prosecution alleged that instead of transferring one kanal of land to the complainant, the accused fraudulently transferred only 10 marlas. The court stated that misuse of public office is a serious matter that cannot be overlooked.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s stance that the arrest of the accused was necessary to ensure access to facts and to conduct a fair investigation.

It further ruled that extraordinary relief such as bail cannot be granted merely on the basis of the complainant’s statement or a settlement.

Accepting the prosecution’s plea, the Special Central Court approved the request for cancellation of bail.

The decision followed the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request for the revocation of his bail.

Earlier, the FIA Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad booked Najaf Hameed. The case was filed with the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad. It also names Abdul Zahoor and Khalid Munir as accused.

According to the complaint, the case pertains to the alleged transfer of land through forged documents. At the time, Najaf Hameed was serving as a patwari (land record officer) in Islamabad.

It is to be noted that in December last year, former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment on charges including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority.