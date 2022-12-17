Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PCB’s patron-in-chief, has decided to replace cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

A well-placed source in the government told ARY News that former PCB chairman Najam Sethi met with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore wherein matters pertaining to the restoration of the 2014 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Constitution and departmental cricket came under discussion.

Sources further revealed that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of Najam Sethi as new PCB chief and the restoration of the 2014 PCB Constitution.

It is worth mentioning here that Ramiz Raja was appointed as PCB chairman by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on September 13, 2021.

Najam, 73, first served as chairman in 2013 but had to fight a legal battle with Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf. He returned to charge in 2014 but Shahryar Khan was named chairman and Sethi was given the charge of the powerful executive committee.

In August 2017, he was re-appointed chairman of the board but a year later, he stepped down after Imran Khan took charge as Prime Minister and announced his successor, former ICC President Ehsan Mani, as the new head of the cricket board.

