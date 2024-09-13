Shanto reflects on historic series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has reflected upon the team’s mentality and confidence during the historic Test series win against Pakistan.

In an interview with a sports outlet, Shanto said that all the players had a belief that they had all the talent and skills to defeat the home side in the Test series.

When asked to explain how Bangladesh registered the historic series win over Pakistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto replied, “One word: belief.”

According to the batter, the historic series win against Pakistan was Bangladesh’s biggest and would serve as an inspiration whenever the team needed it.

“It feels great when you are winning. It is important to enjoy these moments. I think such a moment has never come in Bangladesh team’s history. Cricketers look for references. Now we have one. We know that we have the ability to win abroad,” he said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan lost both matches against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi stadium, the first one by 10 wickets and the second Test by six wickets.

However, the highlight of the tournament was the visitors’ remarkable comeback in the second Test when they collapsed for 26-6 in reply to Pakistan’s 274.

Star batter Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then built a crucial partnership to take their side to 262.

Following the series, Najmul Hossain Shanto had said that the series win would remind them that they can beat any team in the future.

“The next time we play, I don’t know about the result, but we will surely have the belief that we can win. I said the same thing in the press conference on the first day [when asked about Bangladesh’s dismal record in Pakistan] that records are meant to be broken. It was from my belief after seeing how hard the players worked,” he said.

Reviewing his team’s performance, the Bangladesh skipper said that they had many individual performances in the team in the past, however, every player contributed to the team’s exact requirement during the series against Pakistan.

“They thought about the team first. They were only worried about the team. Nobody looked for personal milestones,” he added.