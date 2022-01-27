Watch: Recipe for cooking the famous tantalizing Nalli Biryani

Biryani is a dish that people of all ages love to eat. The rice dish from the sub-continent is now prepared in varieties with new cooking methods.

Here, we share the recipe of Nalli Biryani. It became famous after it was introduced by a local outlet in Karachi.

The man behind Karachi’s famous Nalli Biryani appeared on ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ and himself narrated the recipe.

HERE IT IS

Ingredients

Meat (one kg)

Nalli (according to requirement)

Yoghurt (125 grams)

Rice (one kg)

Onion (according to requirement)

Tomato (one kg)

Green Chilli (according to requirement)

Garlic (according to requirement)

Mint (one gaddi)

Salt and red pepper: (one teaspoon each)

Turmeric: (one teaspoon)

Oil: (according to requirement)

Recipe:

Start with putting the meat to thaw and include the nalli in it. Then add turmeric, black pepper and salt with it.

The next step is to take a pan and put the cooking oil in. Let the pan become hot before going on to add garam masala. Then add ginger along with garlic and let it cook for a little while.

Watch: Recipe for cooking tantalizing dumba karahi

When the ingredients are cooked, put the tomato along with crushed chilli, turmeric, coriander and let it fry in the mixture. Then added the yoghurt and after a while add meat and hose.

Then proceed to add the thawed meat and nalli in it.

We have to note that yakhni should not be part of it yet. Fry the meat and nalli well before adding the yakhni, fried onion, green chilli, mint and aloo bukhara which will prepare a soup.

Add rice along with food colouring. Voila…the delicious nalli biryani is prepared.

Comments