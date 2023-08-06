Names emerge for slot of caretaker Sindh CM

KARACHI: As the planned dissolution of the assembly is just around the corner, the Sindh government has finalised names for caretaker chief minister and forwarded it to PPP leadership, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Sindh government is considering the names of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir and Mumtaz Ali Shah for caretaker CM slot.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has asked present government to suggest one more name for the slot, say sources, adding that final decision on the name would be taken by PPP high-ups.

Meanwhile, Sindh opposition leader Rana Ansar will also forward three names for the slot to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It is mandatory under the constitution to decide about Sindh caretaker chief minister and the cabinet with consultations between the government and the opposition.

The matter will move to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if both parties fail to reach a consensus on the name.

Earlier it emerged that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto will begin their consultations for interim setup in Sindh.

According to sources, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior provincial ministers will share their points of view over Sindh caretaker setup with the People’s Party’s top leadership.