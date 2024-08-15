Who are the three ex-army officers arrested in Faiz Hameed case?

Three more retired army officers have been taken into military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the retired officers were arrested for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” it further said.

According to sources, three retired military officers have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in conveying messages between a political party and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, who was taken into military custody on August 12.

The retired army officers were identified as Brigadier (r) Ghaffar, Brigadier (r) Naaem, and Colonel (r) Asim.

The two former brigadiers, Ghaffar and Naem, hail from Chakwal, say sources, adding the trio was allegedly involved in facilitating communication between the political party and former spy chief Faiz.

Read more: Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to face trial by court-martial

Earlier on August 12, the former ISI chief was taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings had also been initiated against former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.