Namibia announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Namibia have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead the side in their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

The African nation squad is largely the same, with nine out of 15 players retained from the 2024 edition.

While Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, JC Balt, WP Myburgh and Max Heingo add fresh depth and options as Namibia look to best their tournament record of reaching the Super 12’s in 2021.

Namibia booked their spot in the mega event after a stellar display in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier in Harare, remaining unbeaten in Group fixtures, which was followed by a commanding semi-final victory over Tanzania.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on 7 February with the opening fixture to be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

They are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Netherlands and USA.

Namibia will open their campaign against the Netherlands on 10 February in Delhi.

Squad:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Travelling reserve: Alexander Volschenk.