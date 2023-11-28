Unbeaten Namibia gets ticket to T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia’s perfect record of five wins from five games in T20WC Africa Qualifier has confirmed their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Eagles beat Tanzania by 58 runs today to confirm their berth at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Namibia currently sit on top of the table with 10 points, with their win against Tanzania ensuring a top-two finish required to qualify for the showpiece event next year.

The fight for the remaining spot is still on, with Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria still in the reckoning. Uganda and Kenya hold their destiny in their hands, while Zimbabwe and Nigeria rely on favourable outcomes in other matches.

This will be the third edition in a row that Namibia will be playing in the Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2021, they managed to make it to Super 12 after finishing second in the group stage but failed to do so last year.