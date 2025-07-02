Mitigation plan approved for Japan’s megaquake threat

In a significant step to strengthen national stability, the Japanese government has approved a revised disaster mitigation plan designed to decrease the disastrous impact of a potential Nankai Trough earthquake.



The plan was permitted during a Central Disaster Management Council meeting held on Tuesday at the official residence of the Prime Minister.

The revised plan sets demanding aspirations, with an 80% reduction in predictable death toll and a 50% decrease in structural destruction over the next decade.

These goals resemble the first established in 2014, but were not accomplished due to limited progress. The government reiterated its promise to these benchmarks, emphasising the importance of protecting human life.

According to the Japan disaster mitigation plan, the estimates released recently in March 2025, a magnitude 9-class Nankai Trough earthquake might result in up to 298,000 deaths and destroy approximately 2.35 million buildings.

The revised plan includes numerous key initiatives meant to enhance safety in susceptible regions. It includes the earthquake retrofitting of residences in areas identified as high-risk, the building of a tsunami-resistant relocation centre, and the application of annual progress evaluations along with expert assessments.

Also, it aims to expand the designated “promotion areas” to a total of 723 municipalities across 30 regions. Additionally, by fiscal 2030, there will be obligatory risk assessments and safety drills to safeguard preparedness.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted the urgency of joint action, stating, “The nation, municipalities, companies, and non-profits must come together and take measures to save as many lives as possible”.

The Japan disaster mitigation plan also calls for improved shelter environments, storage of emergency supplies, and public awareness campaigns.

Experts warn that while infrastructure has improved, alertness among residents may have declined, demanding a revival of focus on community preparedness.

The Nankai Trough earthquake remains one of Japan’s most pressing seismic threats, with a 70–80% probability of occurring within the next 30 years. The government’s proactive stance reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding lives and infrastructure in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions.