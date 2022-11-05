Nankana-bound special train derails near Shorkot

LAHORE: Nine bogies of Nankana-bound special train derailed near Shorkot here on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the special train, carrying Sikh pilgrims, was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when 9 of its bogies derailed between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

After being informed, the rescue teams reached the incident site and launched relief operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, beginning at Nankana Sahib from Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, these visas are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the celebrations from other countries.

During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims will travel to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Comments