Naomi Osaka breaks internet with Australian Open photo’s resemblance to iconic artwork

Japanese Tennis star Naomi Osaka recently caused a stir online after fans noticed a striking similarity between a photograph of her from the Australian Open and a renowned piece of artwork that previously sold for $2.7 million at auction.

The picture was taken by photographer Edgar Su during Australian open match.

The viral photo, taken during Osaka’s memorable match, captures her in a pose and setting reminiscent of the iconic artwork.

Under the Wave off Kanagawa, by Katsushika Hokusai, 1830-32

The uncanny resemblance has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans and art enthusiasts drawing parallels between the two.

While Osaka has not commented on the comparisons, the moment has added a cultural dimension to her sporting presence, blending the world of art with her remarkable athletic achievements.

The artwork in question, known for its symbolic and evocative imagery, gained international acclaim before fetching its record price at auction. Fans are now playfully dubbing Osaka as a modern muse of art and sport.

On the eve of Australian Open 2025, Osaka said the injury had improved and her display in front of coach Patrick Mouratoglou – who witnessed former charge Serena Williams thriving at Melbourne Park – backed up her claim. Osaka, however, admitted she didn’t hit many serves leading up to the match.

Despite the end result, Garcia benefited from the first slender opening while leading 2-1, but Osaka resisted from 15-30 to draw level, then pounced to take control.

She won 16 of the last 20 points of the set, breaking at love for an emphatic exclamation mark.