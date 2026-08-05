Naomi Watts has revealed that she secretly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an uncredited voice role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reuniting with Tom Holland more than a decade after they starred together in The Impossible.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the surprise news on Instagram, confirming that she voices E.V.I.E., Peter Parker’s artificial intelligence assistant in the latest Spider-Man film, which has become a global box-office sensation.

“From playing your mom to playing your AI (100 per cent human made),” Watts wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from a remote recording session with director Destin Daniel Cretton.

She also congratulated the cast and crew on the film’s success, writing, “Congrats Tom, Destin, and the whole Spider-Man: Brand New Day team on the historic opening weekend!! Immensely proud to even be just a tiny part of this incredible film!”

Watts’ MCU debut marks a reunion with Holland 14 years after the pair appeared together in the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible. In the film, Watts portrayed Maria Bennett, the mother of Holland’s character, Lucas, as their family struggled to survive the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The performance earned Watts an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and helped launch Holland’s acting career.

Holland has often credited Watts with influencing him early in his career. During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the actor described working with her as “an acting masterclass.”