Napoli out of Champions League after 3-2 loss to Chelsea

Napoli are out of the Champions League after a 3-2 loss at home to Chelsea on Wednesday, with Joao Pedro scoring twice in the second half to seal the visitors a place in the last 16.

Chelsea had already secured at least a playoff spot while Napoli needed a win to give themselves a realistic chance of surviving, but they fell short despite coming from a goal down to lead at halftime.

Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea ahead with a penalty in the 19th minute before Napoli responded with two goals in 10 minutes from Antonio Vergara and Rasmus Hojlund.

Napoli took their foot off the gas after the break and Pedro levelled for Chelsea in the 61st minute before netting the winner eight minutes from time.