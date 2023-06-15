Naqeebullah murder case: ATC cancels bail of six policemen

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has cancelled the interim bail of six policemen including former station house officer (SHO) Amanullah in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the concerned authorities to send six policemen including ex-SHO Amanullah to jail. After the cancellation of bail, police arrested all accused.

The court then approved the bail of an accused Shoaib aka Shooter. The accused cops had gone into hiding after facing allegations of murdering Naqeebullah Mehsud.

In May, seven suspected individuals in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case surrendered in court.

According to details, the suspects involved in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud have been surrendered in court. All seven suspects, including Inspector Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib shooter, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The suspects have been absconding since the commencement of the proceedings in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

They were declared proclaimed offenders by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). After obtaining protective bail from the Sindh High Court, the suspects have now appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court.

It is pertinent to mention that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted former SSP-Malir Rao Anwar and other accused in the high-profile Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud murder case on January 23.

The court announced that the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against the prime accused Rao Anwar and others.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.