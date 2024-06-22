Naqvi reviews measures on foreigners’ security plan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting on Saturday to review security measures for foreigners in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The meeting considered the overall security situation in the country.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi has stressed that there is no room for negligence in the security plan for foreign nationals.

The interior minister instructed strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the security plan related to foreign nationals, highlighting the need for regular monitoring at all levels.

“Relevant institutions must maintain close coordination to thwart the malicious intentions of anti-state elements,” he stated, adding, “There is no room for negligence in the security plan.”

Officials from the ministry of interior and other relevant institutions provided updates on the security plan and the current situation.

Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Chief Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Action Plan Coordinator, and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and other agencies attended the meeting.