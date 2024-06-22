web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Naqvi reviews measures on foreigners’ security plan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting on Saturday to review security measures for foreigners in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The meeting considered the overall security situation in the country.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi has stressed that there is no room for negligence in the security plan for foreign nationals.

The interior minister instructed strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the security plan related to foreign nationals, highlighting the need for regular monitoring at all levels.

“Relevant institutions must maintain close coordination to thwart the malicious intentions of anti-state elements,” he stated, adding, “There is no room for negligence in the security plan.”

Officials from the ministry of interior and other relevant institutions provided updates on the security plan and the current situation.

Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Chief Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Action Plan Coordinator, and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and other agencies attended the meeting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.