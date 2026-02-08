Naqvi Stands Firm in meeting with Khawaja: Govt to Have Final Say on India Clash

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Government of Pakistan will make the final decision regarding the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, sources told ARY News.

The statement follows a meeting between ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

During the meeting, Khawaja attempted to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its boycott of the match. However, Naqvi clarified that the federal government has already taken a stance on the matter, adding that he would consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if necessary.

Mubashir Usmani of the UAE Board also joined the discussions virtually, echoing the request for Pakistan to reconsider.

In response, Imran Khawaja assured the PCB that he would present Pakistan’s perspective to the ICC Board.

Sources further reveal that Pakistan will demand the ICC to increase its yearly earning.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets with BCB President Aminul Islam and ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/DmaoJPHNzj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 8, 2026

Furthermore, Pakistan will stipulate that if the match proceeds, Indian players must follow standard sportsmanship protocols, including shaking hands with Pakistani players.

Finally, the PCB clarified that it did not summon the ICC delegation; the ICC decided to visit on its own initiative. This refutes reports in the Indian media suggesting that Pakistan had requested the meeting.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

On February 1, a post issued by the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India”.

The statement did not specify a reason for that decision. The full post on X was as follows: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.” It is understood the PCB is yet to write to the ICC informing them of the boycott.